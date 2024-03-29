Scorpius Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SCPX) Plunging -68.58% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Scorpius Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SCPX)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply a decrease of -1.10% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The SCPX share’s 52-week high remains $0.90, putting it -462.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $5.84M, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 462.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Scorpius Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SCPX) trade information

After registering a -1.10% downside in the last session, Scorpius Holdings Inc. (SCPX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1772, dropping -1.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.12%, and -49.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.21%. Short interest in Scorpius Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SCPX) saw shorts transact 0.4 million shares and set a 0.39 days time to cover.

Scorpius Holdings Inc. (SCPX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Scorpius Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Scorpius Holdings Inc. (SCPX) shares are -68.58% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 7.06% against 12.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -23.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.9 million.

SCPX Dividends

Scorpius Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Scorpius Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Scorpius Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SCPX)’s Major holders

Scorpius Holdings Inc. insiders hold 5.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.92% of the shares at 5.20% float percentage. In total, 4.92% institutions holds shares in the company.