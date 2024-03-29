Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ: RVYL) Down -30.05% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ:RVYL)’s traded shares stood at 82188.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.91, to imply an increase of 4.68% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The RVYL share’s 52-week high remains $17.50, putting it -501.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.57. The company has a valuation of $16.15M, with an average of 53310.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 24.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ:RVYL) trade information

After registering a 4.68% upside in the last session, Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.10, jumping 4.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.82%, and -29.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.05%. Short interest in Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ:RVYL) saw shorts transact 29540.0 shares and set a 1.59 days time to cover.

Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ryvyl Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) shares are -14.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.11% against 12.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.50% compared to the previous financial year.

RVYL Dividends

Ryvyl Inc has its next earnings report out between May 20 and May 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ryvyl Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ:RVYL)’s Major holders

Ryvyl Inc insiders hold 36.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.75% of the shares at 9.09% float percentage. In total, 5.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CVI Holdings, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 3.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 68355.0 shares, or about 1.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.2 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 35394.0 shares. This is just over 0.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 32268.0, or 0.60% of the shares, all valued at about 93899.0.