Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: RR) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.42, to imply a decrease of -4.05% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The RR share’s 52-week high remains $12.29, putting it -765.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.26. The company has a valuation of $93.21M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 392.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) trade information

After registering a -4.05% downside in the last session, Richtech Robotics Inc. (RR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7500, dropping -4.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.98%, and -14.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.13%. Short interest in Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) saw shorts transact 0.29 million shares and set a 1.5 days time to cover.

RR Dividends

Richtech Robotics Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Richtech Robotics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR)’s Major holders

Richtech Robotics Inc. insiders hold 16.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.04% of the shares at 0.05% float percentage. In total, 0.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citigroup Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 7833.0 shares (or 0.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11122.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 1743.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2475.0.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 7926.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11254.0