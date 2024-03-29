Rewalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: LFWD): Can A Stock Be -3.93% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Rewalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD)’s traded shares stood at 53236.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.23, to imply an increase of 0.97% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The LFWD share’s 52-week high remains $9.10, putting it -74.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.90. The company has a valuation of $44.46M, with an average of 84810.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 61.40K shares over the past 3 months.

Rewalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) trade information

After registering a 0.97% upside in the last session, Rewalk Robotics Ltd. (LFWD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.80, jumping 0.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.81%, and -16.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.93%. Short interest in Rewalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 3.39 days time to cover.

Rewalk Robotics Ltd. (LFWD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rewalk Robotics Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rewalk Robotics Ltd. (LFWD) shares are 2.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.00% against 14.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 138.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5.48 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.48 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.23 million and $1.34 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 345.50% before jumping 384.70% in the following quarter.

LFWD Dividends

Rewalk Robotics Ltd. has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rewalk Robotics Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rewalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD)’s Major holders

Rewalk Robotics Ltd. insiders hold 2.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.64% of the shares at 21.06% float percentage. In total, 20.64% institutions holds shares in the company.