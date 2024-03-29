Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: REVB) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.74, to imply an increase of 12.76% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The REVB share’s 52-week high remains $49.80, putting it -1717.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.22. The company has a valuation of $1.10M, with an average of 89530.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 391.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

After registering a 12.76% upside in the last session, Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.96, jumping 12.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.84%, and -33.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.76%. Short interest in Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) saw shorts transact 32780.0 shares and set a 0.09 days time to cover.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Revelation Biosciences Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) shares are -86.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.02% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -106.40% this quarter before jumping 30.90% for the next one.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc has its next earnings report out between May 20 and May 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Revelation Biosciences Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Revelation Biosciences Inc insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.96% of the shares at 1.97% float percentage. In total, 1.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 5.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Walleye Capital LLC with 0.31 million shares, or about 4.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.29 million.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 600.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $564.0