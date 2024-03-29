ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) Plunging -79.29% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO)’s traded shares stood at 92750.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.10, to imply an increase of 8.91% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The RETO share’s 52-week high remains $73.60, putting it -6590.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $4.13M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 70.55K shares over the past 3 months.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

After registering a 8.91% upside in the last session, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (RETO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8700, jumping 8.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -41.18%, and -69.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.02%. Short interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) saw shorts transact 7240.0 shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

RETO Dividends

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc insiders hold 12.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.36% of the shares at 0.42% float percentage. In total, 0.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21127.0 shares (or 0.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24084.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2244.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3186.0