Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RGC) Could See A -595.56% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RGC)’s traded shares stood at 55878.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.50, to imply an increase of 29.68% or $1.03 in intraday trading. The RGC share’s 52-week high remains $31.30, putting it -595.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.16. The company has a valuation of $58.55M, with an average of 9110.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RGC) trade information

After registering a 29.68% upside in the last session, Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (RGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.00, jumping 29.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.19%, and -40.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.14%. Short interest in Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RGC) saw shorts transact 5100.0 shares and set a 1.61 days time to cover.

RGC Dividends

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RGC)’s Major holders

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd insiders hold 88.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.12% of the shares at 1.12% float percentage. In total, 0.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the company held over 6816.0 shares (or 0.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.15 million.