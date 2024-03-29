Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ: REBN) Is Worth A Gamble At $1.24

Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ:REBN)’s traded shares stood at 0.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.24, to imply an increase of 21.57% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The REBN share’s 52-week high remains $8.80, putting it -609.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $3.12M, with an average of 99570.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 115.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ:REBN) trade information

After registering a 21.57% upside in the last session, Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4400, jumping 21.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.80%, and -18.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.80%. Short interest in Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ:REBN) saw shorts transact 71120.0 shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.

REBN Dividends

Reborn Coffee Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Reborn Coffee Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ:REBN)’s Major holders

Reborn Coffee Inc insiders hold 36.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.35% of the shares at 0.55% float percentage. In total, 0.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 55000.0 shares (or 0.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45105.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 7434.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5872.0.