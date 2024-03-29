Purple Biotech Ltd ADR At $0.67: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Purple Biotech Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT)’s traded shares stood at 98816.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.67, to imply an increase of 9.66% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The PPBT share’s 52-week high remains $2.16, putting it -222.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $17.38M, with an average of 92520.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 100.46K shares over the past 3 months.

Purple Biotech Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT) trade information

After registering a 9.66% upside in the last session, Purple Biotech Ltd ADR (PPBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7000, jumping 9.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.30%, and -4.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.10%. Short interest in Purple Biotech Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT) saw shorts transact 0.22 million shares and set a 1.83 days time to cover.

Purple Biotech Ltd ADR (PPBT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Purple Biotech Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Purple Biotech Ltd ADR (PPBT) shares are -41.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 54.00% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.40% this quarter before jumping 24.00% for the next one.

PPBT Dividends

Purple Biotech Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Purple Biotech Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Purple Biotech Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT)’s Major holders

Purple Biotech Ltd ADR insiders hold 3.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.16% of the shares at 9.54% float percentage. In total, 9.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kingswood Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 45944.0 shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $64091.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 12666.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22165.0