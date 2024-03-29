Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ: PWM) Have Declined -29.52% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ:PWM)’s traded shares stood at 58268.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.48, to imply an increase of 4.96% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The PWM share’s 52-week high remains $31.88, putting it -2054.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $13.32M, with an average of 91620.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 198.65K shares over the past 3 months.

Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ:PWM) trade information

After registering a 4.96% upside in the last session, Prestige Wealth Inc (PWM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5999, jumping 4.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.73%, and 4.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.52%. Short interest in Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ:PWM) saw shorts transact 0.31 million shares and set a 0.7 days time to cover.

PWM Dividends

Prestige Wealth Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Prestige Wealth Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ:PWM)’s Major holders

Prestige Wealth Inc insiders hold 24.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.77% of the shares at 1.02% float percentage. In total, 0.77% institutions holds shares in the company.