Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE:FENG) Up 43.3% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 42.65% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE:FENG)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.94, to imply an increase of 19.75% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The FENG share’s 52-week high remains $4.14, putting it -113.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $10.71M, with an average of 47310.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 58.74K shares over the past 3 months.

Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE:FENG) trade information

After registering a 19.75% upside in the last session, Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (FENG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2500, jumping 19.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.12%, and 32.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.65%. Short interest in Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE:FENG) saw shorts transact 40420.0 shares and set a 0.28 days time to cover.

Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (FENG) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -23.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $63.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $60.8 million.

FENG Dividends

Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE:FENG)’s Major holders

Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.91% of the shares at 13.91% float percentage. In total, 13.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FIL LTD. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.55 million shares (or 9.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 78760.0 shares, or about 1.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.15 million.

We also have Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (FENG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund holds roughly 34330.0 shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66600.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16195.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 31418.0.