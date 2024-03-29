Perfect Corp (NYSE: PERF) Down -20.00% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Perfect Corp (NYSE:PERF)’s traded shares stood at 66743.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.48, to imply an increase of 2.48% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The PERF share’s 52-week high remains $6.75, putting it -172.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.13. The company has a valuation of $251.65M, with an average of 59980.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 48.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Perfect Corp (NYSE:PERF) trade information

After registering a 2.48% upside in the last session, Perfect Corp (PERF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.64, jumping 2.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.22%, and -1.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.00%. Short interest in Perfect Corp (NYSE:PERF) saw shorts transact 17290.0 shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.

Perfect Corp (PERF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Perfect Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Perfect Corp (PERF) shares are -21.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 16.67% against 19.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $14.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.72 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.79 million and $11.34 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.10% before jumping 29.80% in the following quarter.

PERF Dividends

Perfect Corp has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Perfect Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Perfect Corp (NYSE:PERF)’s Major holders

Perfect Corp insiders hold 57.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.89% of the shares at 27.66% float percentage. In total, 11.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.48 million shares (or 14.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $69.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with 10.89 million shares, or about 10.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $52.59 million.