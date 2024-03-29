PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ: PAVM): Can A Stock Be -39.74% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s traded shares stood at 0.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.14, to imply a decrease of -21.61% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The PAVM share’s 52-week high remains $8.07, putting it -277.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.60. The company has a valuation of $19.62M, with an average of 88050.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 74.95K shares over the past 3 months.

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) trade information

After registering a -21.61% downside in the last session, PAVmed Inc (PAVM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.84, dropping -21.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.94%, and -28.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.74%. Short interest in PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) saw shorts transact 0.37 million shares and set a 5.24 days time to cover.

PAVmed Inc (PAVM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PAVmed Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PAVmed Inc (PAVM) shares are -47.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.56% against 14.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.40% this quarter before jumping 24.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 180.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $446k and $166k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 144.40% before jumping 713.30% in the following quarter.

PAVM Dividends

PAVmed Inc has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PAVmed Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s Major holders

PAVmed Inc insiders hold 7.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.41% of the shares at 13.37% float percentage. In total, 12.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.3 million shares (or 3.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Manhattan Company with 0.2 million shares, or about 2.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.43 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PAVmed Inc (PAVM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 1.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 79689.0, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about 0.17 million.