Paltalk Inc (NASDAQ: PALT) Is Currently -68.51 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Paltalk Inc (NASDAQ:PALT)’s traded shares stood at 0.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.08, to imply a decrease of -2.53% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The PALT share’s 52-week high remains $5.19, putting it -68.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.53. The company has a valuation of $28.40M, with an average of 0.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 150.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Paltalk Inc (NASDAQ:PALT) trade information

After registering a -2.53% downside in the last session, Paltalk Inc (PALT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.38, dropping -2.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.06%, and -34.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.62%. Short interest in Paltalk Inc (NASDAQ:PALT) saw shorts transact 55910.0 shares and set a 0.67 days time to cover.

Paltalk Inc (PALT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.62 million and $2.79 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.60% before dropping -3.70% in the following quarter.

PALT Dividends

Paltalk Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Paltalk Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Paltalk Inc (NASDAQ:PALT)’s Major holders

Paltalk Inc insiders hold 39.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.88% of the shares at 6.37% float percentage. In total, 3.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 1.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.12 million shares, or about 1.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.23 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Paltalk Inc (PALT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 99785.0 shares. This is just over 1.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 65588.0, or 0.71% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.