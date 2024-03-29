Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:STRC) Could See A -79.56% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:STRC)’s traded shares stood at 0.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.81, to imply a decrease of -8.59% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The STRC share’s 52-week high remains $3.25, putting it -79.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $46.88M, with an average of 1.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 927.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information

After registering a -8.59% downside in the last session, Palladyne AI Corp. (STRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.3500, dropping -8.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.50%, and -2.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 150.94%. Short interest in Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:STRC) saw shorts transact 0.64 million shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.

Palladyne AI Corp. (STRC) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -57.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $746k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.12 million and $2.3 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -87.80% before jumping 575.10% in the following quarter.

STRC Dividends

Palladyne AI Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Palladyne AI Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:STRC)’s Major holders

Palladyne AI Corp. insiders hold 62.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.97% of the shares at 39.48% float percentage. In total, 14.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Steel Partners Holdings, LP. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.63 million shares (or 2.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.56 million shares, or about 2.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.01 million.

We also have BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Palladyne AI Corp. (STRC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC holds roughly 0.46 million shares. This is just over 1.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.34 million, or 1.29% of the shares, all valued at about 0.61 million.