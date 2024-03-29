P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ: PIII) Have Dipped -26.95% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.03, to imply an increase of 0.98% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The PIII share’s 52-week high remains $5.56, putting it -439.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $118.70M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 386.68K shares over the past 3 months.

P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) trade information

After registering a 0.98% upside in the last session, P3 Health Partners Inc (PIII) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1200, jumping 0.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.74%, and -1.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.95%. Short interest in P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) saw shorts transact 2.05 million shares and set a 4.77 days time to cover.

P3 Health Partners Inc (PIII) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing P3 Health Partners Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. P3 Health Partners Inc (PIII) shares are -28.72% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -121.12% against 24.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 95.10% this quarter before jumping 63.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $302.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $345.43 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $258.2 million and $302.08 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.30% before jumping 14.40% in the following quarter.

PIII Dividends

P3 Health Partners Inc has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. P3 Health Partners Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII)’s Major holders

P3 Health Partners Inc insiders hold 27.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.87% of the shares at 25.88% float percentage. In total, 18.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 5.44 million shares (or 4.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 3.78 million shares, or about 3.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.9 million.

We also have Columbia Acorn Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the P3 Health Partners Inc (PIII) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Columbia Acorn Fund holds roughly 4.57 million shares. This is just over 3.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.56 million, or 3.09% of the shares, all valued at about 3.67 million.