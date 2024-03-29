Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR)

Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.61, to imply an increase of 5.26% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The ZCAR share’s 52-week high remains $14.75, putting it -2318.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.57. The company has a valuation of $39.87M, with an average of 3.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) trade information

After registering a 5.26% upside in the last session, Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (ZCAR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7839, jumping 5.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.46%, and -58.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.40%. Short interest in Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) saw shorts transact 54290.0 shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.

ZCAR Dividends

Zoomcar Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zoomcar Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR)’s Major holders

Zoomcar Holdings Inc. insiders hold 14.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.68% of the shares at 0.80% float percentage. In total, 0.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Atalaya Capital Management, LP. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alberta Investment Management Corp with 100000.0 shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $61260.0.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 29002.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17766.0