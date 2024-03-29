Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS)’s traded shares stood at 0.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.24, to imply a decrease of -0.68% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The XOS share’s 52-week high remains $22.50, putting it -119.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.50. The company has a valuation of $61.13M, with an average of 26440.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.91K shares over the past 3 months.

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) trade information

After registering a -0.68% downside in the last session, Xos Inc (XOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.38, dropping -0.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.33%, and 18.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.32%. Short interest in Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) saw shorts transact 0.1 million shares and set a 6.31 days time to cover.

Xos Inc (XOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Xos Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Xos Inc (XOS) shares are 4.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.73% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 49.80% this quarter before jumping 58.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 151.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $21.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.52 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.7 million and $4.75 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 356.00% before jumping 542.00% in the following quarter.

XOS Dividends

Xos Inc has its next earnings report out on March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Xos Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS)’s Major holders

Xos Inc insiders hold 48.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.33% of the shares at 2.58% float percentage. In total, 1.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 1.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 0.64 million shares, or about 0.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.14 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Xos Inc (XOS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.2 million shares. This is just over 0.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.75 million, or 0.42% of the shares, all valued at about 0.16 million.