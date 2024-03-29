Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s traded shares stood at 94781.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.25, to imply an increase of 5.04% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The TIVC share’s 52-week high remains $23.79, putting it -1803.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $1.84M, with an average of 85920.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 123.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

After registering a 5.04% upside in the last session, Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5500, jumping 5.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.09%, and 0.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.56%. Short interest in Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) saw shorts transact 26930.0 shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 69.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.07 million.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tivic Health Systems Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders

Tivic Health Systems Inc insiders hold 1.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.23% of the shares at 4.29% float percentage. In total, 4.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 47981.0 shares (or 3.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $59976.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 11265.0 shares, or about 0.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $14081.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 47981.0 shares. This is just over 3.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $59976.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7770.0, or 0.53% of the shares, all valued at about 9712.0.