Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SONN)’s traded shares stood at 70350.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.86, to imply a decrease of -8.37% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The SONN share’s 52-week high remains $26.40, putting it -1319.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.08. The company has a valuation of $5.71M, with an average of 85100.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 108.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information

After registering a -8.37% downside in the last session, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (SONN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.23, dropping -8.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.09%, and 4.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.90%. Short interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SONN) saw shorts transact 0.56 million shares and set a 2.43 days time to cover.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (SONN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (SONN) shares are -34.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 87.49% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 101.70% this quarter before jumping 83.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -18.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $10k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $36k and $37k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -72.20% before dropping -45.90% in the following quarter.

SONN Dividends

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SONN)’s Major holders

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc insiders hold 11.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.53% of the shares at 4.00% float percentage. In total, 3.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 13359.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.14 million.