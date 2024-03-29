Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)’s traded shares stood at 0.22 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.85, to imply an increase of 16.35% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The RLYB share’s 52-week high remains $9.14, putting it -394.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.23. The company has a valuation of $69.95M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 223.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) trade information

After registering a 16.35% upside in the last session, Rallybio Corp (RLYB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8600, jumping 16.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.80%, and -16.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.59%. Short interest in Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) saw shorts transact 1.28 million shares and set a 7.28 days time to cover.

Rallybio Corp (RLYB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rallybio Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rallybio Corp (RLYB) shares are -47.44% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.04% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.00% this quarter before jumping 13.00% for the next one.

RLYB Dividends

Rallybio Corp has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rallybio Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)’s Major holders

Rallybio Corp insiders hold 5.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.19% of the shares at 92.38% float percentage. In total, 87.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Viking Global Investors, L.P.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.19 million shares (or 11.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 5AM Venture Management, LLC with 3.63 million shares, or about 9.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $20.55 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Tekla Healthcare Investors as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rallybio Corp (RLYB) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1.55 million shares. This is just over 4.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.76 million, or 2.00% of the shares, all valued at about 4.27 million.