Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.95, to imply an increase of 9.20% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The QNRX share’s 52-week high remains $12.00, putting it -1163.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.80. The company has a valuation of $0.94M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 609.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

After registering a 9.20% upside in the last session, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (QNRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9700, jumping 9.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.56%, and -63.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -80.63%. Short interest in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QNRX) saw shorts transact 33650.0 shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (QNRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (QNRX) shares are -77.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.90% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 81.40% this quarter before jumping 79.80% for the next one.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s Major holders

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.29% of the shares at 2.31% float percentage. In total, 2.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rhumbline Advisers. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 736.0 shares (or 40.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $368.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 96.0 shares. This is just over 5.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.0