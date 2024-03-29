Now Is The Time To Build A Position In NWTN Inc (NASDAQ:NWTN)

NWTN Inc (NASDAQ:NWTN)’s traded shares stood at 0.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.32, to imply a decrease of -18.87% or -$1.47 in intraday trading. The NWTN share’s 52-week high remains $12.34, putting it -95.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.76. The company has a valuation of $1.81B, with an average of 57710.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 44.73K shares over the past 3 months.

NWTN Inc (NASDAQ:NWTN) trade information

After registering a -18.87% downside in the last session, NWTN Inc (NWTN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.26, dropping -18.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.33%, and 26.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.77%. Short interest in NWTN Inc (NASDAQ:NWTN) saw shorts transact 33650.0 shares and set a 0.39 days time to cover.

NWTN Dividends

NWTN Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NWTN Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NWTN Inc (NASDAQ:NWTN)’s Major holders

NWTN Inc insiders hold 2.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.22% of the shares at 0.23% float percentage. In total, 0.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 0.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.18 million shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.97 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR SSGA U.S. Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NWTN Inc (NWTN) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 92963.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.93 million.