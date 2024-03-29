Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s traded shares stood at 77685.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.91, to imply an increase of 6.68% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The MBRX share’s 52-week high remains $24.75, putting it -318.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.34. The company has a valuation of $13.18M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 30.46K shares over the past 3 months.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) trade information

After registering a 6.68% upside in the last session, Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.24, jumping 6.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.86%, and -35.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.10%. Short interest in Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) saw shorts transact 2080.0 shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Moleculin Biotech Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) shares are -2.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 95.17% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.00% this quarter before falling -7.30% for the next one.

MBRX Dividends

Moleculin Biotech Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Moleculin Biotech Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s Major holders

Moleculin Biotech Inc insiders hold 4.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.54% of the shares at 16.30% float percentage. In total, 15.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.08 million shares (or 3.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sio Capital Management, LLC with 0.3 million shares, or about 1.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.18 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.62 million shares. This is just over 2.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.45 million, or 1.53% of the shares, all valued at about 0.26 million.