Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRA)

Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRA)’s traded shares stood at 0.14 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.10, to imply an increase of 0.92% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The MIRA share’s 52-week high remains $7.98, putting it -625.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.79. The company has a valuation of $16.26M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 708.37K shares over the past 3 months.

Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRA) trade information

After registering a 0.92% upside in the last session, Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2700, jumping 0.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.70%, and 10.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.76%. Short interest in Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRA) saw shorts transact 0.25 million shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

MIRA Dividends

Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRA)’s Major holders

Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 56.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.72% of the shares at 1.64% float percentage. In total, 0.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gts Securities LLC . As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 37852.0 shares (or 0.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41637.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Northern Trust Corporation with 20454.0 shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $22499.0.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 9455.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10400.0