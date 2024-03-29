Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.80, to imply a decrease of -10.02% or -$0.98 in intraday trading. The LTRN share’s 52-week high remains $11.99, putting it -36.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.38. The company has a valuation of $94.51M, with an average of 0.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 256.49K shares over the past 3 months.

Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN) trade information

After registering a -10.02% downside in the last session, Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.99, dropping -10.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.55%, and 72.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 105.61%. Short interest in Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lantern Pharma Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN) shares are 134.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -37.41% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -19.40% this quarter before falling -9.10% for the next one.

LTRN Dividends

Lantern Pharma Inc has its next earnings report out between March 18 and March 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lantern Pharma Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN)’s Major holders

Lantern Pharma Inc insiders hold 15.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.56% of the shares at 26.56% float percentage. In total, 22.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.37 million shares (or 3.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NewEdge Advisors, LLC with 0.17 million shares, or about 1.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.97 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.26 million shares. This is just over 2.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 99265.0, or 0.91% of the shares, all valued at about 0.56 million.