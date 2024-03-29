Now Is The Time To Build A Position In iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ:ISPC)

iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ:ISPC)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.23, to imply a decrease of -7.57% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The ISPC share’s 52-week high remains $2.05, putting it -791.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $2.11M, with an average of 0.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 135.55K shares over the past 3 months.

iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ:ISPC) trade information

After registering a -7.57% downside in the last session, iSpecimen Inc (ISPC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2810, dropping -7.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.64%, and -47.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.66%. Short interest in iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ:ISPC) saw shorts transact 15680.0 shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.

iSpecimen Inc (ISPC) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.88 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.95 million and $1.62 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.70% before jumping 77.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -8.55% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 6.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

ISPC Dividends

iSpecimen Inc has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. iSpecimen Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ:ISPC)’s Major holders

iSpecimen Inc insiders hold 33.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.31% of the shares at 6.50% float percentage. In total, 4.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 1.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 56699.0 shares, or about 0.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $81079.0.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iSpecimen Inc (ISPC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 1.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 35987.0, or 0.40% of the shares, all valued at about 51461.0.