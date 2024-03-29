Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s traded shares stood at 92401.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.67. The GROV share’s 52-week high remains $3.81, putting it -128.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.46. The company has a valuation of $63.74M, with an average of 98890.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 98.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) trade information

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8666. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.64%, and -12.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.65%. Short interest in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) saw shorts transact 1.13 million shares and set a 9.03 days time to cover.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 43.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $54.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $55.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $71.56 million and $66.11 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -24.40% before dropping -16.50% in the following quarter.

GROV Dividends

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s Major holders

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. insiders hold 33.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.27% of the shares at 53.18% float percentage. In total, 35.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NVP Associates, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.94 million shares (or 10.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sculptor Capital LP with 1.19 million shares, or about 4.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.11 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 0.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 72025.0, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about 0.13 million.