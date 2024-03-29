Now Is The Time To Build A Position In flyExclusive Inc. (AMEX:FLYX)

flyExclusive Inc. (AMEX:FLYX)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.32, to imply a decrease of -5.05% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The FLYX share’s 52-week high remains $24.21, putting it -460.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.39. The company has a valuation of $74.43M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 58.62K shares over the past 3 months.

flyExclusive Inc. (AMEX:FLYX) trade information

After registering a -5.05% downside in the last session, flyExclusive Inc. (FLYX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.94, dropping -5.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -64.88%, and -69.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.45%. Short interest in flyExclusive Inc. (AMEX:FLYX) saw shorts transact 69960.0 shares and set a 2.05 days time to cover.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $83.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $97.4 million.

FLYX Dividends

flyExclusive Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. flyExclusive Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

flyExclusive Inc. (AMEX:FLYX)’s Major holders

flyExclusive Inc. insiders hold 55.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.79% of the shares at 92.37% float percentage. In total, 40.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Third Point, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 10.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Castleknight Management LP with 0.1 million shares, or about 1.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.43 million.