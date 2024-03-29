Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s traded shares stood at 0.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.49, to imply a decrease of -2.24% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The FLNT share’s 52-week high remains $0.88, putting it -79.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $40.09M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 123.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) trade information

After registering a -2.24% downside in the last session, Fluent Inc (FLNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5378, dropping -2.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.20%, and -1.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.45%. Short interest in Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) saw shorts transact 0.32 million shares and set a 2.21 days time to cover.

Fluent Inc (FLNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fluent Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fluent Inc (FLNT) shares are 11.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.22% against 12.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 89.70% this quarter before falling -400.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $66.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $76.4 million.

FLNT Dividends

Fluent Inc has its next earnings report out between March 13 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fluent Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s Major holders

Fluent Inc insiders hold 46.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.85% of the shares at 44.40% float percentage. In total, 23.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JB Capital Partners LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.71 million shares (or 5.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tieton Capital Management, LLC with 4.61 million shares, or about 5.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.89 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fluent Inc (FLNT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.01 million shares. This is just over 1.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.64 million, or 0.79% of the shares, all valued at about 0.4 million.