Now Is The Time To Build A Position In CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.46, to imply a decrease of -1.65% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The CSPI share’s 52-week high remains $29.92, putting it -62.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.91. The company has a valuation of $179.25M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 172.31K shares over the past 3 months.

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) trade information

After registering a -1.65% downside in the last session, CSP Inc. (CSPI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.41, dropping -1.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.97%, and -19.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 89.43%. Short interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) saw shorts transact 0.4 million shares and set a 1.31 days time to cover.

CSPI Dividends

CSP Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CSP Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.09, with the share yield ticking at 0.46% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)’s Major holders

CSP Inc. insiders hold 30.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.89% of the shares at 40.03% float percentage. In total, 27.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Visionary Wealth Advisors. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.28 million shares (or 5.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.25 million shares, or about 5.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.02 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CSP Inc. (CSPI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 2.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about 1.51 million.