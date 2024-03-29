Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP)

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.30, to imply an increase of 0.13% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The COEP share’s 52-week high remains $2.19, putting it -630.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $10.14M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 217.60K shares over the past 3 months.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP) trade information

After registering a 0.13% upside in the last session, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (COEP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3290, jumping 0.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.89%, and -45.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.06%. Short interest in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP) saw shorts transact 39720.0 shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (COEP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (COEP) shares are -72.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.48% against 12.70%.

COEP Dividends

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP)’s Major holders

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc insiders hold 32.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.11% of the shares at 19.44% float percentage. In total, 13.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.33 million shares (or 9.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Creative Planning with 0.65 million shares, or about 2.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.0 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (COEP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 81672.0 shares. This is just over 0.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22919.0, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 43431.0.