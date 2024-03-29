Now Is The Time To Build A Position In China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s traded shares stood at 0.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.37, to imply a decrease of -12.68% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The CPHI share’s 52-week high remains $2.69, putting it -627.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $4.23M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 394.01K shares over the past 3 months.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

After registering a -12.68% downside in the last session, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4400, dropping -12.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.87%, and 1.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.66%. Short interest in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) saw shorts transact 0.47 million shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2012, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.43 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.98 million and $18.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. China Pharma Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

China Pharma Holdings Inc. insiders hold 58.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.07% of the shares at 2.56% float percentage. In total, 1.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management Llc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 55606.0 shares (or 0.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20635.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 33243.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $12336.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 14500.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5380.0