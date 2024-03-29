Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s traded shares stood at 0.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.54, to imply an increase of 33.91% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The BFRI share’s 52-week high remains $13.48, putting it -775.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $7.84M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 781.60K shares over the past 3 months.

Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) trade information

After registering a 33.91% upside in the last session, Biofrontera Inc (BFRI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5798, jumping 33.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.20%, and 89.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.40%. Short interest in Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) saw shorts transact 84230.0 shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Biofrontera Inc (BFRI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Biofrontera Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Biofrontera Inc (BFRI) shares are -81.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 75.84% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 79.10% this quarter before jumping 84.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $10.86 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.61 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.73 million and $5.85 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.40% before jumping 47.20% in the following quarter.

BFRI Dividends

Biofrontera Inc has its next earnings report out between May 12 and May 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Biofrontera Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s Major holders

Biofrontera Inc insiders hold 31.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.15% of the shares at 56.97% float percentage. In total, 39.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 4622.0 shares (or 0.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7117.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 3173.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $4886.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Biofrontera Inc (BFRI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 8611.0 shares. This is just over 0.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13260.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4254.0, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 6551.0.