Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI)

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s traded shares stood at 0.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.39, to imply an increase of 0.49% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The ASTI share’s 52-week high remains $99.00, putting it -25284.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.31. The company has a valuation of $1.49M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 660.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) trade information

After registering a 0.49% upside in the last session, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4280, jumping 0.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.30%, and -11.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.83%. Short interest in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) saw shorts transact 0.58 million shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.

ASTI Dividends

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s Major holders

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc insiders hold 11.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.54% of the shares at 11.92% float percentage. In total, 10.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2895.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $71796.0.