Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO)

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.07, to imply a decrease of -11.91% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The CYTO share’s 52-week high remains $52.00, putting it -2412.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.61. The company has a valuation of $3.27M, with an average of 6.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

After registering a -11.91% downside in the last session, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.49, dropping -11.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.21%, and 15.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.52%. Short interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) saw shorts transact 61730.0 shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $59.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $59.1 million.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd has its next earnings report out between May 16 and May 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd insiders hold 1.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.49% of the shares at 0.49% float percentage. In total, 0.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by UBS Group AG. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 6814.0 shares (or 0.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14104.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 851.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1761.0.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2262.0 shares. This is just over 0.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4682.0