Now Is The Time To Build A Position In AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)’s traded shares stood at 0.12 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.43, to imply a decrease of -2.96% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The AGBA share’s 52-week high remains $5.37, putting it -1148.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $32.53M, with an average of 0.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 186.62K shares over the past 3 months.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) trade information

After registering a -2.96% downside in the last session, AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4989, dropping -2.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.84%, and 8.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.57%. Short interest in AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 0.56 days time to cover.

AGBA Dividends

AGBA Group Holding Limited has its next earnings report out between April 01 and April 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AGBA Group Holding Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)’s Major holders

AGBA Group Holding Limited insiders hold 84.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.04% of the shares at 0.27% float percentage. In total, 0.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Meteora Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 13625.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $19620.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 13625.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22072.0