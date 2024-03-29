Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD)

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s traded shares stood at 80884.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.30, to imply a decrease of -0.56% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The AFMD share’s 52-week high remains $11.10, putting it -109.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.23. The company has a valuation of $79.13M, with an average of 86900.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 95.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

After registering a -0.56% downside in the last session, Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.65, dropping -0.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.16%, and -10.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.20%. Short interest in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 1.54 days time to cover.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Affimed N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Affimed N.V. (AFMD) shares are 11.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -23.65% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 29.80% this quarter before jumping 36.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -77.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $1.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.09 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.08 million and $5.06 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -85.90% before dropping -58.70% in the following quarter.

AFMD Dividends

Affimed N.V. has its next earnings report out between May 21 and May 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Affimed N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s Major holders

Affimed N.V. insiders hold 4.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.58% of the shares at 38.28% float percentage. In total, 36.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.49 million shares (or 0.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 683 Capital Management LLC with 0.7 million shares, or about 0.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.71 million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-Small Company Growth as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Affimed N.V. (AFMD) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 75667.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 65358.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.35 million.