Now Is The Time To Build A Position In AEON Biopharma Inc. (AMEX:AEON)

AEON Biopharma Inc. (AMEX:AEON)’s traded shares stood at 53243.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.60, to imply a decrease of -4.76% or -$0.58 in intraday trading. The AEON share’s 52-week high remains $17.17, putting it -48.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.37. The company has a valuation of $431.06M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 50.45K shares over the past 3 months.

AEON Biopharma Inc. (AMEX:AEON) trade information

After registering a -4.76% downside in the last session, AEON Biopharma Inc. (AEON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.93, dropping -4.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.42%, and -2.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 61.11%. Short interest in AEON Biopharma Inc. (AMEX:AEON) saw shorts transact 80020.0 shares and set a 2.09 days time to cover.

AEON Dividends

AEON Biopharma Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AEON Biopharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AEON Biopharma Inc. (AMEX:AEON)’s Major holders

AEON Biopharma Inc. insiders hold 41.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.36% of the shares at 40.20% float percentage. In total, 23.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 3.88 million shares (or 10.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Atalaya Capital Management, LP with 3.67 million shares, or about 9.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $42.63 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AEON Biopharma Inc. (AEON) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.2 million shares. This is just over 0.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 93616.0, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about 1.09 million.