Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: NMHI) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2024, The Stock Is Down -91.42% YTD

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI)’s traded shares stood at 0.22 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.94, to imply an increase of 3.69% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The NMHI share’s 52-week high remains $11.55, putting it -1128.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.80. The company has a valuation of $5.41M, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 169.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI) trade information

After registering a 3.69% upside in the last session, Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NMHI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0600, jumping 3.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.84%, and -81.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -91.42%. Short interest in Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI) saw shorts transact 5830.0 shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

NMHI Dividends

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI)’s Major holders

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. insiders hold 64.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.13% of the shares at 14.53% float percentage. In total, 5.13% institutions holds shares in the company.