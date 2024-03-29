MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MSAI): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI)’s traded shares stood at 64237.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.26, to imply an increase of 11.88% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The MSAI share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -519.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.89. The company has a valuation of $27.03M, with an average of 77720.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 187.27K shares over the past 3 months.

MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) trade information

After registering a 11.88% upside in the last session, MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (MSAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.65, jumping 11.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.87%, and -14.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.54%. Short interest in MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) saw shorts transact 17190.0 shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

MSAI Dividends

MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI)’s Major holders

MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. insiders hold 74.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.11% of the shares at 0.42% float percentage. In total, 0.11% institutions holds shares in the company.