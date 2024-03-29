MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: LIFW) Stocks Fall -69.82% YTD; What Next For It?

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -2.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.69, to imply a decrease of -2.42% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The LIFW share’s 52-week high remains $25.75, putting it -3631.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.68. The company has a valuation of $10.14M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 877.55K shares over the past 3 months.

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) trade information

After registering a -2.42% downside in the last session, MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7725, dropping -2.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.73%, and -16.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.82%. Short interest in MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) saw shorts transact 0.35 million shares and set a 1.89 days time to cover.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.63 million.

LIFW Dividends

MSP Recovery Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MSP Recovery Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW)’s Major holders

MSP Recovery Inc insiders hold 43.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.11% of the shares at 12.48% float percentage. In total, 7.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Palantir Technologies Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.36 million shares (or 2.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.3 million shares, or about 2.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.2 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 0.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $96119.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 67304.0, or 0.45% of the shares, all valued at about 46103.0.