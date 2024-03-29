Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE) Surging 25.44% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s traded shares stood at 99848.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.05, to imply an increase of 0.14% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The GLUE share’s 52-week high remains $8.84, putting it -25.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.44. The company has a valuation of $353.56M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 154.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE) trade information

After registering a 0.14% upside in the last session, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.84, jumping 0.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.11%, and 14.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.78%. Short interest in Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE) saw shorts transact 1.83 million shares and set a 14.05 days time to cover.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE) shares are 25.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.45% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.80% this quarter before jumping 16.90% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.4 million.

GLUE Dividends

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s Major holders

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 0.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.10% of the shares at 98.96% float percentage. In total, 98.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.69 million shares (or 15.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.55 million shares, or about 13.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $44.84 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 2.0 million shares. This is just over 4.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.31 million, or 2.63% of the shares, all valued at about 9.23 million.