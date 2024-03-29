Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPR): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR)’s traded shares stood at 0.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.68, to imply a decrease of -7.60% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The MNPR share’s 52-week high remains $1.75, putting it -157.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.27. The company has a valuation of $10.13M, with an average of 0.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) trade information

After registering a -7.60% downside in the last session, Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8000, dropping -7.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.73%, and -31.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 100.18%. Short interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Monopar Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) shares are 19.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.28% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 34.80% this quarter before jumping 10.50% for the next one.

MNPR Dividends

Monopar Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Monopar Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR)’s Major holders

Monopar Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 60.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.82% of the shares at 4.68% float percentage. In total, 1.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 48086.0 shares (or 0.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32746.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 45167.0 shares, or about 0.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $30758.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 45167.0 shares. This is just over 0.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30758.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23009.0, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about 15669.0.