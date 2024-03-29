Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ: MTEM) Has Dropped -39.95% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.24, to imply a decrease of -5.08% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The MTEM share’s 52-week high remains $9.45, putting it -321.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.68. The company has a valuation of $12.03M, with an average of 82080.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) trade information

After registering a -5.08% downside in the last session, Molecular Templates Inc (MTEM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.78, dropping -5.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.44%, and -41.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.95%. Short interest in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) saw shorts transact 27300.0 shares and set a 1.77 days time to cover.

Molecular Templates Inc (MTEM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Molecular Templates Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Molecular Templates Inc (MTEM) shares are -64.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 75.14% against 9.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 193.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.77 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.85% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 89.41% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.20% annually.

MTEM Dividends

Molecular Templates Inc has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Molecular Templates Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s Major holders

Molecular Templates Inc insiders hold 5.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.85% of the shares at 67.33% float percentage. In total, 63.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bellevue Group AG. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.75 million shares (or 0.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 0.33 million shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.4 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Molecular Templates Inc (MTEM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 68730.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 37771.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 0.27 million.