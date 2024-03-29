Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MODD): Is This The Time To Buy?

Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD)’s traded shares stood at 0.15 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.85, to imply a decrease of -5.13% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The MODD share’s 52-week high remains $2.22, putting it -20.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.84. The company has a valuation of $57.33M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 211.37K shares over the past 3 months.

Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD) trade information

After registering a -5.13% downside in the last session, Modular Medical Inc (MODD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0500, dropping -5.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.63%, and 5.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.65%. Short interest in Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 0.57 days time to cover.

Modular Medical Inc (MODD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Modular Medical Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Modular Medical Inc (MODD) shares are 59.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.75% against 17.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 48.50% this quarter before jumping 9.10% for the next one.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $100k.

MODD Dividends

Modular Medical Inc has its next earnings report out between June 26 and June 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Modular Medical Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD)’s Major holders

Modular Medical Inc insiders hold 10.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.99% of the shares at 28.98% float percentage. In total, 25.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Solas Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 15.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 683 Capital Management LLC with 0.94 million shares, or about 14.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.74 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Modular Medical Inc (MODD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 1.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 85000.0, or 1.33% of the shares, all valued at about 0.16 million.