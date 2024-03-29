Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIST): Can A Stock Be 7.19% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIST)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.79, to imply a decrease of -0.56% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The MIST share’s 52-week high remains $4.49, putting it -150.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.33. The company has a valuation of $95.14M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 377.81K shares over the past 3 months.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIST) trade information

After registering a -0.56% downside in the last session, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9800, dropping -0.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.74%, and -15.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.19%. Short interest in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIST) saw shorts transact 0.48 million shares and set a 0.77 days time to cover.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST) shares are -41.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.27% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.70% this quarter before jumping 29.70% for the next one.

MIST Dividends

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIST)’s Major holders

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 0.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.66% of the shares at 33.87% float percentage. In total, 33.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.26 million shares (or 9.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.65 million shares, or about 7.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7.56 million.

We also have DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2023, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series holds roughly 61456.0 shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 44769.0, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 0.16 million.