MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA) Up 62.73% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 88.03% – Here’s What To Do Now

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.20, to imply a decrease of -11.29% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The MAIA share’s 52-week high remains $4.25, putting it -93.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $44.00M, with an average of 0.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 436.16K shares over the past 3 months.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) trade information

After registering a -11.29% downside in the last session, MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.07, dropping -11.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.40%, and 59.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 88.03%. Short interest in MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) saw shorts transact 0.51 million shares and set a 1.81 days time to cover.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MAIA Biotechnology Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) shares are 36.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.11% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -2.60% this quarter before falling -17.10% for the next one.

MAIA Dividends

MAIA Biotechnology Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MAIA Biotechnology Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA)’s Major holders

MAIA Biotechnology Inc insiders hold 22.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.02% of the shares at 5.15% float percentage. In total, 4.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.29 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 93500.0 shares. This is just over 0.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 80659.0, or 0.40% of the shares, all valued at about 0.18 million.