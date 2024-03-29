LQR House Inc’s (NASDAQ: LQR) Stock Rises 3.08 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR)’s traded shares stood at 61885.0 during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.34, to imply an increase of 3.08% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The LQR share’s 52-week high remains $290.00, putting it -21541.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has an average of 77950.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 896.80K shares over the past 3 months.

LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) trade information

After registering a 3.08% upside in the last session, LQR House Inc (LQR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4050, jumping 3.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.90%, and -27.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.83%. Short interest in LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) saw shorts transact 38840.0 shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

LQR House Inc (LQR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LQR House Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. LQR House Inc (LQR) shares are -92.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -160.15% against 12.90%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.33 million.

LQR Dividends

LQR House Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LQR House Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR)’s Major holders

LQR House Inc insiders hold 46.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.30% of the shares at 0.57% float percentage. In total, 0.30% institutions holds shares in the company.