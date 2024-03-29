Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -76.10% Year-To-Date

Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s traded shares stood at 0.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.25, to imply an increase of 4.50% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The LGVN share’s 52-week high remains $44.00, putting it -1253.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.92. The company has a valuation of $8.19M, with an average of 47280.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.74K shares over the past 3 months.

Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ:LGVN) trade information

After registering a 4.50% upside in the last session, Longeveron Inc (LGVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.30, jumping 4.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.67%, and -40.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.10%. Short interest in Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ:LGVN) saw shorts transact 15400.0 shares and set a 1.14 days time to cover.

Longeveron Inc (LGVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Longeveron Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Longeveron Inc (LGVN) shares are -85.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -733.33% against 12.70%.

LGVN Dividends

Longeveron Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Longeveron Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s Major holders

Longeveron Inc insiders hold 11.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.44% of the shares at 27.61% float percentage. In total, 24.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 2.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.11 million shares, or about 1.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.38 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Longeveron Inc (LGVN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 1.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 65090.0, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about 0.22 million.